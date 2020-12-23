Contract signed to supply US company with 70,000 metric tonnes of diammonium phosphate

AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) has signed a contract with a major US-based company to supply it with some 70,000 metric tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP), JPMC Chairman Muhammad Thneibat said on Wednesday.

Bulk Carrier Kmarin Goteborg on Tuesday docked in Aqaba’s northern port and will be loaded with the shipment before the end of the current month, he said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Thneibat said that the load will be the largest single shipment of fertiliser in the history of the company, adding that the company is scheduled to supply the US market with 110,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers in the first two months of 2021.

The chairman also said that the ship is the largest bulk carrier ever to dock at Aqaba’s industrial ports.

Thneibat noted that DAP is produced at high quality in the company's industrial complex in Aqaba, and mainly exported to the markets of the US, Spain, India, Bangladesh, Sudan, Iraq, Romania, Nepal and other countries, in addition to the local market.

The JPMC chairman commended the company's staff in the industrial complex and industrial ports and all workers at the various sites of the company.

Meanwhile, JPMC Chief Executive Abdulwahab Rowad stressed that the company's Aqaba complex was able to produce “unprecedented quantities” of DAP and aluminum fluoride.

He pointed out that the output was driven by improved operations and continuous maintenance and development operations, expecting that this improvement in production will continue for years to come.

Rowad said that the capacity of the industrial port in Aqaba enables it to receive mega-ships with a volume of about 100,000 metric tonnes.