Consumers decry alleged arbitrary price hike of mobile phone cards

AMMAN — As complaints have been on the rise about the alleged price gouging of prepaid mobile cards, the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) said that it has been waiting for a response from telecom companies.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the TRC said that the commission had contacted telecom companies over the alleged arbitrary price increase of phone cards, who in turn denied responsibility.

“The TRC has received many complaints about telecom companies raising the prices of recharge cards,” the statement said, adding that the commission sent official letters to telecom companies and is awaiting a formal response.

The TRC noted that the prepaid cards are delivered to consumers through multiple distribution channels who add profit margins to the original price.

“If companies deny raising prices, then those channels or resellers are the ones behind the increase in prices,” the statement added, pointing out that control of sale prices of prepaid mobile cards is outside the area of competence of the TRC.

There are various options for the purchase of phone cards including buying from retailers, telecom branches, or electronically through the eFAWATEERcom service, the TRC said

Hadil Waleed, a Jordanian citizen, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Saturday that she was taken by surprise when she went to the local store to buy a phone recharge card as she did not have the required amount of cash on her thanks to the price increase.

“Until when will they keep increasing the prices, the price of recharge cards should be fixed,” Waleed said.

On the other hand, Abir Nofel, a 24-year-old Jordanian, said that she was “not surprised at all” by the price increase because “it happens all the time”.

“Every store has a different price!” she said.