Consumer Protection Society calls for strict adherence to health protocols

AMMAN — In light of the news about a new strain of the coronavirus, the Consumer Protection Society (CPS) issued a statement to reiterate the importance of committing to the designated health and safety measures.

“The percentage of commitment to health guidelines reached to about 70 per cent of the public, but a 100 per cent is vital to limiting infections occurring from lack of commitment,” CPS President Muhammad Obeidat said.

Obeidat called on the public to wear face masks properly and maintain safe distance from each other, in addition to wearing gloves if necessary, noting that adherence to these instructions, especially with regard to keeping distance, can significantly decrease the number of daily recorded cases.

Obeidat also called out the social events still being held to this day and their impact on increasing infections, calling on the public to refrain from attending weddings, funerals, or graduation celebrations, noting that the world could be entering a new stage of the pandemic, which requires vigilance and commitment from all parties involved.

Obeidat urged authorities to carefully consider any new decisions, especially as everyone is still suffering the economic, psychological and social repercussions of the pandemic, most significantly those who lost loved ones to the virus.

“We hope to witness positive changes in the social behaviour, including our consumption and purchasing habits, which if practiced improperly could squander resources,” he concluded.