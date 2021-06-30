Conference discusses UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaitah on Tuesday participated in the national conference titled Women’s Vision held by the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) in partnership with UN Women, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the conference, Maaitah said that Jordan’s leadership and institutions believe in the prominent role played by women in developing the public sphere and bolstering security, peace and protection in local communities.

He highlighted the government’s approval of the Jordanian national plan to activate the decision of the UN Security Council No. 1325 in 2017.

The minister stressed the importance of activating this decision pertaining to the participation of women in military, peace-making and peacekeeping operations, in addition to supporting relief efforts, economic recovery and reconstruction.

He added that Jordan has taken distinct steps towards strengthening and expanding the role of women in peace-building and providing humanitarian response in line with the Jordanian National Action Plan for the years (2018-2021) for Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) No. 1325 on women, peace and security.

Maaitah explained that this national action plan was developed in response to political and security developments to be embodied in various national frameworks, such as the National Strategy for Jordanian Women (2013-2017) and the Comprehensive National Plan for Human Rights (2016-2025).

Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System was formed which will be working towards increasing women’s participation in politics.

Among the attendees, Norwegian Ambassador Tone Allers underlined that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that women-led, community-based organisations have a critical role in responding to urgent needs and crises, adding that they can influence community-level policymaking, media and advocacy at the national level, and raise awareness among the donor community.

He described the project implemented by ARDD and UN Women with the support of the donors, Canada, Norway, Finland, Spain and the UK, as an important contribution.

The Jordanian National Commission For Women’s Secretary General Salma Nims stressed the importance of implementing Security Council Resolution 1325, and the role of women in combating extremism and building societal peace.

The conference reviewed the effects of the crisis on mental health, the increase of unpaid care work on women, the economic challenges facing women, women entrepreneurs, the deteriorating conditions in the labour market, in addition to the increased need and risk of debt.