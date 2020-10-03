Committee formed to prevent COVID price gouging at private hospitals

AMMAN — After activists shared documents leaked from several private hospitals that showcase “coronavirus treatment packages” at prices deemed “outrageous” by citizens, the Ministry of Health formed an official committee to determine the prices, according to an unnamed official cited in local newspapers.

To set a "reasonable" price list, the Ministry of Health called on the Private Hospitals Association to provide them with the prices circulating in some hospitals that fall under the association’s banner, according to the association president, Fawzi Hammouri.

While Hammouri considered the prices that circulated on social media to be "unofficial", he expected the committee to release the approved prices at the beginning of next week.

According to the leaked documents, the treatment packages start at JD350 per day for patients without symptoms and go up to JD1,600 per day for patients needing intensive care.

Meanwhile, the association submitted a “reasonable price list that takes into account the interest of patients and the medical costs endured by hospitals”, according to Hammouri.

He pointed out that costs endured by hospitals include the training of medical and nursing personnel to deal with the virus, the use of preventive tools, the cost of medical tests, doctor and nurse wages and room prices, among others.

Last month, the Ministry of Health stipulated that any private hospital wishing to receive coronavirus patients must allocate an isolation department and provide dedicated cadres to serve patients. Based on these conditions, six private hospitals announced their readiness and "national duty" to support and assist Prince Hamzah Hospital, which is designated to treat COVID-19 patients.

However, activists, heads of political parties and citizens questioned the hospitals’ “sense of national duty” after the prices were leaked.

“This is both trade and exploitation of the epidemiological situation. Who creates ‘packages’ for a pandemic? Is this a resort or a hospital?” said Rawan Saad, a member of a socialist political party, on Twitter.

President of the National Society for Consumer Protection, Mohammad Obeidat also said on social media that “the prices of some private hospitals are exaggerated”.

He called on the Ministry of Health to "intervene with decisive decisions, in terms of setting a balanced pricing system that takes into account the difficult living conditions of all Jordanians”.

Obeidat also called for the need to "announce the details of the new private hospitals’ list, in full transparency, and leave the choice to COVID-19 patients to freely choose a hospital according to their financial capabilities".