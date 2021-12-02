Comet Leonard now shines in Kingdom’s sky

AMMAN — Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) was observed in the Kingdom’s sky on Monday and Tuesday, specifically in the Wadi Rum region an hour and half before sunrise, according to Astronomer Imad Mujahed of the Wadi Rum Observatory.

Astronomer Gregory J. Leonard discovered the comet in the beginning of 2021 that now bears his name. The comet will likely reach its closest point to earth on December 12 at a distance of 14 million km.

Mujahed said that the comet’s brightness has increased in December and is now visible to the unaided eye during clear and dark nights, noting that it could be more clear in binoculars, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.