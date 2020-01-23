Cold front forecast to bring weekend rain

AMMAN — A cold front predicted to impact the Kingdom on Thursday night is expected to have continued repercussions on Friday, potentially bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the west of the Kingdom on Friday with possible snowfall in mountainous areas, the JMD predicted, adding that the chance of rainfall decreases in the evening.

The department warned of slippery roads, low visibility, torrents formation in low areas and frost formation at night, especially in the badia and mountainous areas.

On Saturday, the JMD forecasts a rise in temperature, bringing stable but cold weather during the day and very cold temperatures at night.

The temperature in Amman on Friday is expected to see a high of 8°C during the day and a low of 1°C at night, while on Saturday temperatures are expected to range between 9°C and 2°C.

Further south in Aqaba, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 18°C during the day and a low of 9°C during the night, while on Saturday mercury levels are expected to range between 19°C and 10°C, according to the JMD.