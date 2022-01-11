Clothing sector representatives welcome customs duty reduction

Reducing the customs duty to five per cent on clothes and footwear positively affects consumers’ purchasing power, according to Jordan's Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate (File photo)

AMMAN — Reducing the customs duty to five per cent on clothes and footwear positively affects consumers’ purchasing power, according to Jordan's Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate.

In a statement sent to The Jordan Times, the syndicate also pointed out that “the decision is a step in the right direction, due to reviving relevant sectors such as tourism, transport and restaurants,” noting that the decision achieves justice and equality in the commercial market.

On Tuesday, representative of the Garment and Jewellery Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Asad Qawasmi told The Jordan Times that “reducing customs duty will stimulate economic activity and increase tourism shopping in the Kingdom”.

Decreasing the customs duty may also encourage people to buy clothes and footwear, and mitigate customs fraud, thereby reducing smuggling, Qawasmi added.

Hala Abdulla, a clothing shop owner in Amman, told The Jordan Times that “amid harsh economic circumstances in the country, reducing fees and taxes paid by merchants will positively affect the sector and the national economy.”

She added that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the clothing industry, therefore, this decision could not come at a better time.

Jawdat Awwad, the owner of multiple clothing stores in Amman, said during an interview on Tuesday that the decision will reduce smuggling and will decrease financial burdens on people working in the sector.

“I am so happy and I hope this year will bring all the best for all business owners,” he said.

Jordan’s apparel and footwear industry employs around 56,000 individuals and consists of 11,800 facilities operating in different parts of the Kingdom.