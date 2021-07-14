In-class learning to resume in private schools — Education Ministry

Education in private schools and kindergartens for the 2021/2022 academic year will be 100 per cent in class all the while adhering to health protocols, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday (File photo)

AMMAN — Education in private schools and kindergartens for the 2021/2022 academic year will be 100 per cent in class all the while adhering to health protocols, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday.

Fayez Marif, director of private education at the ministry, told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that an in-class make-up programme for private sector students from first to 11th grade will take place from August 15 to September 12 for Arabic, English, mathematics and science.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mohammad Abu Qudais has met with the president of the private school owners association and school owners from various governorates and stressed the ministry's keenness to sustain education in all private schools.