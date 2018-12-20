Christmas holiday for Christians announced on December 26

AMMAN — Christians in all ministries and other public departments and institutions will observe a holiday on Wednesday, December 26 on the occasion of Christmas, according to a communiqué issued by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz.

Razzaz had announced that December 25th will be an official holiday, halting the work of ministries, official departments, institutions and public bodies on the occasion of Christmas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He had also announced that all ministries, government departments and public institutions would observe New Year’s holiday on January 1, 2019.