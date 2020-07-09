China-Arab states forum ‘important success’ — Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang speaks during a press conference held at the Chinese embassy in Amman on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang on Thursday said the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) was an “important success” that will further boost the cooperation and strategic partnership between China and the countries of the region.

Weifang, who was speaking during a press conference held at the Chinese embassy in Amman, praised the Kingdom’s “positive contribution and efforts to ensure the success of the conference”.

“Chinese-Arab ties have had several opportunities to ensure further development and comprehensive advancement since China became the second strategic partner for the Arab world last year,” the ambassador told the press.

The ninth ministerial meeting of the forum was co-chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi and attended by foreign ministers of Arab League member states and the league’s secretary general.

The conference released a joint statement by China and Arab states on solidarity against COVID-19, the Amman Declaration and the CASCF executive plan for 2020-2022.

Turning to the pandemic, Weifang said it “became the true test of the relationship between China and the Arab states”.

“Both parties demonstrated strong willingness to combat the pandemic, while expressing their deep commitment to our strategic partnership that will surely come through even stronger,” the ambassador stressed.

According to the envoy, China is “committed” to continuing to support Arab states by providing anti-epidemic supplies, sharing experience and sending expert teams to Arab countries.

Weifang also praised the Kingdom’s “successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far prevented the spread of the disease and ensured the safety and security of the people living in Jordan”.

The ambassador also reiterated China’s stance in support of Palestinians’ rights to freedom and independence, expressing an international position that rejects Israel’s plan to annex occupied Palestinian lands in violation of international law.

He also stated that it is “crucial” to seek solutions to conflicts in the Middle East through political dialogue and building a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable regional security.

Earlier this week, Safadi said that the convening of the ministerial meeting was “a sign of the commitment of Arab countries and China to cooperate to achieve mutual interests”.

“The connectedness of our countries and the importance of multilateral international action to face challenges” are shown through the holding of the forum via videoconference, Safadi noted at the time.