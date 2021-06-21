Charting path towards empowerment, initiative hones women’s enduro skills

The ‘Bidna Iyak’ initiative on Saturday organised a campaign focused on building up enduro skills of female riders (Photo courtesy of Mohammad Zarka)

AMMAN — With the aim of shaping a healthy motorcycling scene and promoting road safety awareness in the Kingdom, the “Bidna Iyak” initiative on Saturday organised a campaign focused on building up the enduro skills of female riders.

“This is our way of empowering women and giving them a sense of group belonging,” founder of the “Bidna Iyak” initiative Mohammad Zarka told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday.

Enduro sport is an off-road form of motorcycle sport, he said.

The campaign which is titled “Bidna Iyaki Gawiye” which translates to “We want you [referring to females] Strong”, was organised in cooperation with Abdullah Saba, Jordan Enduro Cup champion, to train and boost female ridership in Jordan.

The one-day training took place at the Dead Sea off roaders track with the participation of 10 women between the ages of 24 and 40, according to Zarka.

The “Bidna Iyak” initiative throws light on the safety in the road environment, in addition to supporting the Kingdom’s motorcycling community, he said.

“We are planning on organising women only enduro training courses each month,” Zarka, said, noting that this campaign is “the first of its kind” in Jordan.

“The Bidna Iyak initiative has supported female riders in many different ways, and this time we wanted to be their guide to getting into enduro sports,” he said.