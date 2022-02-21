Charities start securing funds to support the vulnerable this Ramadan

In this combo image, foodstuff are seen packaged for distribution to underprivileged families (Photo courtesy of Be Positive initiative)

AMMAN — Charities have started collecting funds to buy and distribute necessities for vulnerable families before the holy month of Ramadan.

This year, the first day of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting, is expected to fall in the first week of April.

Muslims all over the world prepare for this month in advance and families usually get together for iftar (fast breaking meal), which increases demand for food.

It is generally observed that charities seize the opportunity of Ramadan to secure the needs of deprived families by distributing essentials or ready meals to needy families.

“Our firm supports charitable activities and voluntary work to better serve Jordanian society,” Salam Harasees, public relations officer at a company in Amman.

Harasees added that his company is planning to launch a charitable campaign to distribute over 5,000 meals to limited income people during the holy month.

Harasees noted that the campaign is part of a group of charitable initiatives undertaken by the company during Ramadan in light of the difficult circumstances the most vulnerable are going through.

“Fasting brings thought of those less fortunate,” Adnan Wael, Be Positive initiative co-founder, told The Jordan Times.

Wael stated that Be Positive is a youth-led initiative that has been operating for a number of years.

The idea was the brainchild of a group of eight friends who decided to give back to their community, he continued.

“Every year before Ramadan we collect aid from individuals,” Wael noted.

He added that donors bring hope to families along with volunteers who pack and distribute the aid to the most vulnerable.

“We try to include children in the packaging and distributing stages, to get them used to the idea of helping people and donating some of their most important toys and clothes,” Wael said.

“We collect all types of aid and distribute it to less privileged families,” he added.

Wael said that the initiative’s main goal is to distribute nutritious food for as many families as possible, adding that the initiative is not limited to Amman but tries to reach the most vulnerable despite their location.