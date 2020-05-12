Charities allowed to resume work under health, safety precautions

Illuminated crescents, stars and other decorations adorn buildings and lamp posts in downtown Amman during the holy month of Ramadan (File photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development has permitted charities to resume their work under the health and safety precautions imposed on economic sectors.

“After work has resumed in nearly all economic sectors and the movement of individuals and vehicles has been eased, charities are permitted to carry on with their work, although preferably remotely,” said Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Development Barq Dmour.

He added in a statement on Tuesday that “however, if that is not possible, they can work in offices but with the condition of implementing social distancing and wearing face masks and gloves”.

Mohammad Aref, a worker at the Khayrat Souf charity in Jerash, told The Jordan Times in a phone interview that some charities, including the one he works for, was already given permission since the beginning of the lockdown to continue with their work.

“We were informed by the ministry that we were allowed to continue distributing food parcels and other necessities to the underprivileged as that is considered essential work,” he added.

Aref said that the permits for some charities have been issued as early as the first week of lockdown.

However, the ministry stressed that workers must not collect donations by wandering in markets or shops, and suggested replacing that method with phone and online donations.

Dmour said that if there are monthly cash distributions to orphans or underprivileged families, then the charity must help create electronic wallets for each beneficiary or deliver the money without any “unnecessary gathering of people”.

As for food parcels or other essential materials, all the distributed items must be sterilised by specialists, as well as not being handed out to gathering of more than 10 people at a time.

Dmour also stressed that no Ramadan Iftar of any kind must be held, and that any charity that does so will face the penalty of being shut down throughout the crisis.

“I think that one of the things one misses most this Ramadan is being able to help out the underprivileged during a nice Iftar in which the beneficiaries and benefactors can bond,” said Aref.

“However, as long as the essence of the act, that is, helping someone else, is being done, then that should be considered as an accomplishment,” he underlined.