‘CEDAW committee to discuss Jordan’s report next week’

AMMAN — Jordan will discuss its sixth periodic report before the committee of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, in its 66th session on February 16, a Sisterhood is Global Institute (SIGI) statement said Monday.

The report, which was delivered to the UN committee on June 22, 2015, includes the government’s clarifications on the issue of protecting women with disabilities from forced sterilisation.

SIGI said the UN committee enquired about the absence of a law to protect women with disabilities from forced sterilisation, with the government’s report responding that the Penal Code includes an article to punish those who violate the body of a human with no less than 10 years in prison.

The reply stated that the Public Health Law also ensures the right of all people to agree to undergo a medical procedure or surgery, or with the agreement of the guardian in certain cases, and doctors are held accountable for any medical error that affects a person’s safety.

SIGI also cited an Islamic edict, issued on September 1, 2014, that prohibits removing the uterus of girls with disabilities, which SIGI said is a controversial issue religiously, medically and legally, describing it as a violation of the rights of women with disabilities.

The government’s report referred to the fatwa and said that work will be undertaken to apply it and punish those who violate it, while work is ongoing to amend the law to protect people with disabilities from violence, especially women, which SIGI commended.