CDD personnel dealt with 225 incidents during eid holiday

AMMAN — On Saturday, the day before Eid Al Adha, Civil Defence Department (CDD) cadre dealt with 225 different incidents, which resulted in 88 injuries and 456 different medical cases, according to CDD sources in the media department.

On the first day of eid, a six-year-old child was killed in Maan, a city located 218 kilometres southwest of Amman, after she was overrun by a car. She was taken to Maan Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also on the first day of eid, eight people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mafraq, located some 80km north of Amman, the CDD media department said, adding that the department's medical staff administered first aid to the injured and took them to Zarqa Public Hospital where seven were reported to be in fair condition while one of the injured’s condition remain critical.

Prince Feisal Hospital and Zarqa Public Hospital received 1,543 medical cases on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The Health Ministry also reported nine deaths; five in Zarqa Public Hospital and four in Prince Feisal Hospital.

On the second day of Eid Al Adha, a six-year-old died and his 11-year-old sister suffered burns when a fire erupted in their house in Al Rasheed neighbourhood in Zarqa, according to the CDD.

CDD firefighters in Zarqa put out the fire and stopped it from spreading to neighbouring apartments, while the medical staff administered first aid to the injured child and took the body of her deceased brother to Prince Feisal Hospital. The 11-year-old was reported to be in fair condition.

In a different incident on the third day of the holiday, two people died and three others were critically injured on the Amman-Zarqa autostrad road, according to the traffic department at the Public Security Department (PSD).

The PSD said that the collision happened between machinery parked on the side of the road and a car with five passengers. The CDD administered first aid to the injured, took them to the nearest hospital, and transferred the two bodies, while a committee from the traffic investigation division was formed to probe the causes behind the incident.

The CDD also reported a fire that erupted in a military vehicle on Ruweished road, which resulted in no injuries, a department statement said, noting that investigation into the causes are under way.