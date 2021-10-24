CDD contains Nitrogen gas leakage in Salt's Al Hussein Hospital

AMMAN — Director of Al Hussein Hospital in Salt Rami Abu Rumman on Sunday said that a nitrogen gas leakage in a cylinder in the hospital’s medical gas warehouse was detected at dawn, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Civil Defence Directorate (CDD) personnel were informed and arrived immediately at the hospital, Rumman added.

He explained that nitrogen is used for long-duration anaesthesia and that the leakage occurred in one of the nine cylinders, not in the hospital's gas network.

He pointed out that the leakage was contained, highlighting that it did not result in any major injuries. Only one maintenance worker’s hand was harmed while dealing with the cylinder. Exposure to heat did not lead to any burns, he stressed.

Abu Rumman confirmed that the oxygen supply network is working perfectly and has not been affected by the accident, as it is completely separate from the nitrogen gas supply network.

An investigation is being carried out to determine the causes of the accident, Abu Rumman noted.