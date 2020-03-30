CBJ extends working hours of banks, money exchanges to 3pm

People wait in line outside a bank in Amman on Monday, as a decision by the Central Bank of Jordan extends working hours for banks and money exchanges (Photo by Osama Aqarbeh)

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Monday decided to extend the official work hours of banks and money exchanges, which have been allowed to operate during the curfew, from 10am to 3pm every day except for Friday and Saturday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The CBJ said in a statement that banking services during this period are limited to salary withdrawals for employees who do not have ATM cards, deposits and family transfers for individuals, foreign trade operations and cash deposits and cheque clearances for merchants, while money exchanges will only provide receiving and sending money transfer services.

The CBJ also stressed that banks are not allowed to provide personal loans and financing to citizens and customers during this period, urging customers not to visit banks for these purposes. It noted that commissions on cash withdrawals from ATMs have been halted until further notice for those who use ATMs belonging to banks other than their usual bank.

It also stressed that banks are committed to continuing to feed ATMs to provide their services to citizens and customers and to sterlising them in order to preserve customers’ health.

The central bank added that this measure comes in light of the difficulty that some have faced in accessing bank branches on foot during the curfew.

The CBJ also stressed the importance of strict adherence to safety instructions and social distancing in banks.