Cassation Court upholds road rage case sentence

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a September Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 27-year-old taxi driver to 10 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man over a traffic dispute in Amman.

The court declared the defendant guilty of stabbing a man following a bout of road rage, with the intent of killing him on November 17, 2017 and handed him a 10-year prison term.

Court papers said the defendant was driving in downtown Amman when an altercation occurred with the victim over who had priority.

“The defendant followed the victim for a short distance then got out of the vehicle and stabbed him six times,” court documents said.

The defendant then sped off with his vehicle and hid at a friend’s house, “then decided to turn himself in the following day”.

Meanwhile, the wounded victim drove to one of his relatives’ house in the area, who rushed him to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery and survived the incident, according to court transcripts.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he received.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zu’bi, Yassin Abdullat, Bassem Mubeidin and Hammad Ghzawi.