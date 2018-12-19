Cabinet expected to approve pardon law Monday

AMMAN —The Cabinet on Wednesday referred the draft of the general pardon law to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to complete the procedures and send back the final version for approval during Monday’s meeting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Last week, His Majesty King Abdullah directed the government to issue a general pardon law and proceed with the necessary constitutional steps for its enactment to alleviate the pressures on citizens.

His Majesty highlighted the significance of taking the rule of law into consideration in the general pardon bill, ensuring that it does not compromise national and social security and citizens’ rights, according to a Royal Court statement.

He called for giving wrongdoers an opportunity to find the right path and correct their conduct, especially as other people have suffered financially from their misconduct.

While it is vital for the law, which has been given an urgency status at the House, to instil the concept of forgiveness, His Majesty reiterated that the personal and civil rights of victims should be safeguarded in accordance with the rule of law and justice principles.