Cabinet approves donation to cover some farmers’ debts

By JT - May 31,2019 - Last updated at May 31,2019

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to accept the JD243,430 donation made by the Jordan Benefits Fund to pay the debts of farmers who had borrowed money from the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC).

The Cabinet has tasked the ACC’s board of directors with taking the necessary procedures to relieve farmers, whose debts amount to less than JD3,000, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to mandatory military service, dubbed locally “banner service”, under which the duration of mandatory military service will range between a minimum of three months and a maximum of two years.

The Cabinet also approved a national strategy designated to find alternatives to shelters for the disabled. The new strategy seeks to improve the lives of those with disabilities by facilitating their integration into their communities.