Cabinet approves automatic renewal of expired health insurance cards

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Wednesday approved to automatically renew expired health insurance cards for public employees and retirees whose value of health insurance subscription is deducted from them on a monthly basis until December 31, 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision also included the elderly who are over 60 years old, National Aid Fund (NAF) beneficiaries, the social safety net, and underprivileged families, until December 31, 2021.

According to the decision, all the said groups will not be required to visit issuance offices.

The decision included automatic renewal of medical exemptions for Jordanian patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. It also includes medical exemptions issued by the Health Insurance Department for patients who reside in the Gaza Strip, undergoing dialysis or being treated for cancer, until December 31, 2021.

Similarly, patients who obtained previous approvals to receive medication will be able to procure medicines without needing to resort to a specialised technical committee, as a report by the treating specialist will suffice until December 31, 2021.

On a different note, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Federal Employment Agency (BA), with the aim of exchanging expertise and information pertaining to labour.

The ministers also agreed with the recommendations of the Settlement and Reconciliation Committee to settle the tax status of 331 companies and taxpayers who had financial obligations in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Law and the General Sales Tax Law.

They also decided to appoint Sharhabeel Madi as vice chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Nidal Majali as member of the board.