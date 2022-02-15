Business sector ‘aspires’ for more cooperation with Tunisia — JCC

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Nael Kabariti on Tuesday discussed with Tunisia’s ambassador to Jordan Khaled Al Suhaili means to boost trade and investment exchange between the countries.

During the meeting, Kabariti stressed the need to utilise the "brotherly relations" between Jordan and Tunisia and reflect them in the level of economic cooperation, noting that the Jordanian business sector aspires for more cooperation with their Tunisian counterpart, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He indicated the need to double efforts in boosting trade and economic ties, in addition to increasing focus on promising and integrative sectors, establishing bilateral investments in strategic sectors and linking businesspeople from the two countries.

Suhaili welcomed cooperation and coordination with the JCC in fields that enhance economic relations" between the sides, highlighting the need to regularly hold meetings to further boost cooperation.