Boycott of poultry, eggs to affect small-scale farmers — Agricultural Engineers Association

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 28,2022 - Last updated at May 28,2022

According to the Agricultural Engineers Association, the increase in poultry prices is due to a global increase in fodder prices as well as a 10 per cent increase in fodder’s shipping fees since the beginning of 2022 (Photo courtesy of unsplash.com/Thomas Iversen)

AMMAN — The calls for boycotting agricultural products “intimidate” small-scale farmers and threaten their ability to produce and exist in the market, according to the Agricultural Engineers Association.

The association issued a statement saying that the boycott campaign might lead to negative outcomes. Therefore, a solution between all the involved parties should be developed in order to protect small-scale producers, the statement said.

“The association’s concern is that such calls will weaken the ability of small agricultural holdings to continue production, which might result in producers leaving the market and many employees losing their jobs,” the statement added.

Social media users are now promoting a nationwide campaign to boycott poultry and eggs. The hashtag “#Together to boycott poultry and eggs”, has continued to top hits on social media platforms, as many citizens are expressing their disappointment towards the government amid removing the price cap for poultry after Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Abdel Shakour Jamjoum, president at the Poultry Investors Association, told The Jordan Times that the demand for poultry and eggs “has not changed”.

However, Jamjoum agreed with the Agricultural Engineers Association that a nationwide boycott will “harm” small- and medium-sized producers, in addition to large-scale producers.

Jamjoum noted that eggs prices have not changed, so he believes that there is no need to boycott eggs.

He added that the campaign will only encourage the import of chicken, which will affect local producers negatively. He also noted that prices of chicken feed have increased globally, “which is the major expense for chicken producers”, Jamjoum said.

“The prices of rice, cooking oil and many grains have increased recently, but I don’t see a boycott campaign for neither of these essentials,” Jamjoum added.

He concluded by saying: “The government can resolve this issue by reducing the amount of taxes poultry producers pay, as well as work permit fees and Social Security Corporation subscriptions.”

The statement indicated that the increase in poultry prices is due to a global increase in fodder prices as well as a 10 per cent increase in fodder’s shipping fees since the beginning of 2022.

The statement added that a national framework for the agricultural sector has to be integrated in order to ensure the access of agricultural products in all suitable means to citizens, as well as to sustain the ability of the agricultural sector to perform its tasks in providing food security to the Kingdom.

“The calls for a nationwide boycott of agricultural products, although they fall under the framework of freedom of expression that we all recognise, but the association is concerned that it might be creating challenges rather than a resolution,” the statement added.