Border Guards foil suspected drug smuggling attempt
By JT - Jul 16,2017 - Last updated at Jul 16,2017
AMMAN — Border Guards on Saturday foiled an alleged infiltration attempt by a group of individuals who tried to cross the border from Syria into Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.
The source added that troops followed the rules of engagement, which caused the suspected infiltrators to flee back into Syria. Border Guards seized 3,031,000 Captagon pills, and announced that the seized items have been referred to the concerned authorities, Petra reported.
