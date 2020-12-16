Booklet launched on civic participation

AMMAN — A booklet on engaging citizens in their local governorates and the reform process was officially launched on Tuesday.

The booklet, titled “Engaging Citizens in Jordan’s Local Government Needs Assessment Process”, was officially launched during a two-day local workshop.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Al Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The project aims at building the institutional capacities in the provinces and municipalities to achieve public policies and services within the framework of decentralisation, and to apply principles and practices at the local level.

Acting Secretary General at the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Marwan Rifai said that the meeting is a continuation of the cooperation with “our partners to launch this report that aims to encourage citizens’ participation in their daily needs and planning at their community level”.

Although Jordan faces many regional and international challenges, Rifai said that the Kingdom continued with its political reform under Royal guidance.

“The reform programmes contributed to secure the comprehensive reforms that worked to make Jordan as a model in the region,” Rifai added.

The booklet included several recommendations such as increasing the scope of activities for citizens to participate throughout all the stages of the needs assessment process, in particular at the drafting and validating phases of local development plans.

“There is a need to develop a set of criteria or standards on how citizens can develop their list of needs, which can be included in the manual shared with municipal stakeholders by national authorities,” according to the booklet.

The document also recommended coordinating joint consultations with citizens and municipalities on the transferred document of needs as well as “assigning clear institutional responsibilities” for stakeholder participation for local, municipal and governorate actors.

The booklet also recommended developing and adopting a mechanism for governorate and municipal entities to document the levels of participation in local activities and designing and carrying out more capacity building modules aimed at providing civil society organisations with the appropriate tools, guidelines and skills to leverage their important role throughout the process.