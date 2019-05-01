Book documenting world leaders, celebrities’ visits to Petra

By Ahmed Bani Mustafa - May 01,2019 - Last updated at May 01,2019

AMMAN — The ancient city of Petra has been visited by numerous kings, presidents and celebrities, which has prompted Ali Massadeh, a Petra local, to create a book documenting these high-profile visits.

A photographer since 1998, Massadeh has accompanied more than 250 kings, presidents, prime ministers, senior officials and international celebrities during their time at Petra.

The book, “Petra that Astonished Leaders”, is the first from Massadah and aims at promoting Petra by documenting visitors’ impressions, the places they most admired and how they spent their time at the site.

The book recently launched during a ceremony attended by HRH Dana Firas, chair of the board of directors of the Petra National Trust and a UNESCO goodwill ambassador.

The writer said that he presented the first copy to His Majesty King Abdullah, highlighting King Abdullah’s support for the tourism sector.

“It is distinguished indeed, an amazing city and civilization,” former US president Barack Obama said during his visit in 2013.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comments in the book that the site deserved to be a world wonder for its historical and archaeological value.

Former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev said: “I hope Petra becomes one of the New Seven Wonders because it really deserves to be, for its unique architecture that is unmatched in the globe.”

English actor Rowan Atkinson and American singer Madonna, in addition to Sean Connery and Harrison Ford during the filming of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, were among the dozens of celebrities who have been to Petra.

Massadeh said that all officials and celebrities expressed their astonishment when they visited the city for the first time.

He added that his book has been written in English and will be translated into a number of other languages in the near future.