Book celebrates ‘enduring’ Jordanian-Australian partnership

The cover of the book (Photo courtesy of Australian embassy)

AMMAN — Commemorating over 100 years of friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Australia, the Australian embassy has launched a book titled “Forged under fire: Celebrating an enduring partnership”.

HH Prince Mired and Culture Minister Haifa Najjar attended the book event at the Royal Automobile Museum on Tuesday along with Australian Ambassador in Jordan Bernard Lynch and media representatives.

The book was produced in association with Jordan’s Royal Heritage Directorate, as well as the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Jordan and Australia’s partnership traces back to 1918,” according to an embassy statement.

The statement added that Australia entered the territory of Jordan in support of the “Great Arab Revolt” against Ottoman rule.

However, the remains of 77 Australian soldiers are still laying in the soil of Jordan, the statement added.

“Bilateral relationships have blossomed during the last half century,” according to the statement.

The embassy added that there are strong diplomatic and trade ties, as well as close cooperation in promoting international peace and security between the countries.

Among the attendees were Suzie and Mark, an Australian couple who lived and worked in Jordan between 2010 and 2014. They returned home to Australia after their service in Jordan had ended. However, they said they felt “nostalgic” and came back to Jordan because it “felt like home”.

“Jordanians and Australians have so much in common,” the couple told The Jordan Times.

Suzie said that Jordanians are well known for their hospitality and openness worldwide. “It definitely is a life-changing experience living with Jordanians,” she added.

For John Denwaski, an Australian expat in the Kingdom, “Jordan has such outstanding historical sites and nature”, John Denwaski, told The Jordan Times during the launch.

He added that although he has been in Jordan for only 18 months, the diversity he found in Jordan is “like no other country”, noting that he has been to over 50 countries worldwide. He also stated that Jordan has some of the best location for outdoors lovers.

“Jordan has some of the best hiking and trekking sites worldwide,” he said.