Banks postpone loan payments for June
By JT - Jun 12,2022 - Last updated at Jun 12,2022
AMMAN — In coordination with the Jordan Central Bank, banks operating in the Kingdom on Sunday agreed to postpone loan instalments for the current month of June without any instalment delay commissions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
This initiative comes as part of banks’ social responsibility and their keenness to launch mitigating initiatives that help people overcome financial challenges.
As part of their developmental and economic role, banks took this initiative to provide sufficient liquidity to people, which encourages an increase in demand, stimulates markets and improves the economy in general.
Those who do not wish to postpone their instalments can contact their banks and inform them of their preference, said the Association of Banks in Jordan, Petra reported.
