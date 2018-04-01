Bank robbed at gunpoint in Khalda, JD60,000 in cash stolen

By JT - Apr 01,2018 - Last updated at Apr 01,2018

AMMAN — A bank was robbed at gun point in Amman's Khalda area on Sunday, according to a statement by the Public Security Department (PSD).

The suspect escaped with JD60,000 from the bank, the PSD said in the statement a copy of which was obtained by The Jordan Times.

The investigation and search are under way.