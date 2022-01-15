Ayla, Jordan River Foundation implement ‘Proposal Writing and Attracting Funds’ training programme

Participants during the launch of the ‘Proposal Writing and Attracting Funds’ training programme implemented by Ayla Oasis Development Company, in cooperation with the Jordan River Foundation (Photo courtesy of Ayla)

AMMAN — Ayla Oasis Development Company, in cooperation with the Jordan River Foundation, implemented the “Proposal Writing and Attracting Funds” training programme for 16 associations in Aqaba.

The programme aims to provide training opportunities for young people to enable them to write proposals for projects and attract funding, enhance and refine their writing skills, and contribute to securing new job opportunities, according to a statement from the company.

Ayla’s Managing Director Sahl Dudin said: “Through our cooperation with the Jordan River Foundation, we seek to empower various segments of the local community and support efforts to enhance social and economic security in the Kingdom, thus contributing to achieving sustainable development.”

Dudin expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Jordan River Foundation in developing the economic capabilities of Jordanians and overcoming social obstacles.

The Queen Rania Al Abdullah Centre for Community Empowerment — Jordan River Foundation Manager Ahmad Ghunaimat praised Ayla’s support, which presented the sector with the necessary logistical and technical abilities to continue participating in events and awareness programmes.