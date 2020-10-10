Authorities arrest man who claimed to have found ‘cure’ for COVID

AMMAN — Authorities on Saturday arrested a Jordanian who appeared in a video claiming to have found a cure for the novel coronavirus.

The video, which went viral on social media, purportedly shows the citizen in the Barha area in Irbid saying that he has discovered a vaccine to COVID-19, “which needs only 30 minutes to work”.

“In only half an hour, no COVID-19 patients will remain in hospitals, the borders will open and the economy will return to normal,” the citizen claimed, demanding JD2 million for his alleged treatment, which he shared no details in the short video.

The viral video drew sarcasm from Jordanians, who said that big countries and researchers around the world have not been able to develop a vaccine yet.

“Great countries, and research in China, Russia and the US and the entirety of humanity could not find a cure, and somehow you managed to create one?” social media user Hesham Sarah wrote.

Other users like Mosab Alkhawaldeh have refrained from belittling the man in the video, as he wrote: “Where is the problem? They need to take a sample from the cure he made, test it and see if it works; and if it does, you get the money. Let us not belittle people’s minds.”

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 14 days, pending further investigation.