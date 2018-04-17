Austrian president arrives, tours old Amman

AMMAN — President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife on Tuesday arrived in Amman for an official three-day visit, during which he will hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah over bilateral ties and regional and international developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, the president was received by State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh and civil and military officials.

Later in the day, Van der Bellen and his spouse toured downtown Amman and visited Al Husseini Mosque, where he was briefed on its history.

He also toured King Faisal, Saadah and Beit Sira streets, and visited the first building of the post office, which was established in 1924, Petra added.