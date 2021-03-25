Attempt to smuggle 900,000 narcotic pills foiled — PSD

You are here

By JT - Mar 25,2021 - Last updated at Mar 25,2021

AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), in coordination with the security forces and the Jordan Customs Department, on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle 900,000 narcotic pills hidden within a shipping vehicle, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the individual suspected of being involved in the case was arrested. 

          

 

