Army oversees conduct of banks, money exchanges during curfew

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, under the direction of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, continues to oversee services of banks and money exchanges to citizens during the nationwide curfew.

The army supervision seeks to prevent any stampedes or crowding that might lead to the spread of COVID-19, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

The Armed Forces are overseeing the services of banks and money exchanges in all governorates of the Kingdom to ensure that citizens follow the general safety requirements issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the virus.

The measure comes after the government’s decision to open banks and money exchanges to provide basic services to citizens from 10am until 3pm.