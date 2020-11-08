Army, AND foil drug smuggling attempt, infiltration at northern border

AMMAN — The Northern Military Zone, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from the Syrian territories into the Kingdom.

A source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that the rules of engagement were applied, leading to the retreat of suspects to the Syrian lands, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

Searching the area, agents found 409 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 36,335 lyrica pills, all of which were referred to relevant authorities, added the source. Also on Friday, the source said that personnel in the zone foiled an infiltration attempt by a person from Syria into Jordan.

Zone personnel applied the rules of engagement, resulting in the arrest of the infiltrator who was referred to specialised authorities, according to the source.