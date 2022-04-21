Arab ministerial committee repeats calls to end Israeli violations in Jerusalem

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi holds a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki in Amman on Thursday (Photo courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — The Amman-held emergency meeting of the Arab ministerial committee, which is in charge of international action to confront illegal Israeli policies and measures in the occupied city of Jerusalem, stressed that "no assault or alteration against Jerusalem's holy sites could be accepted", Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Thursday.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki, Safadi said that the meeting discussed the means of countering the dangerous Israeli escalation against Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif. The aim is to safeguard its shrines and ensure worshippers freedom of religion during Ramadan alongside stopping violence and restoring a comprehensive calm, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Until the end of Ramadan, Arab states are facing a critical period, Safadi said, adding: “Our demands are crystal clear: Ending violations against Al Aqsa Mosque, respecting Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif's legal and historical status quo, and halting all practices that could undermine the status quo and represent assault against the mosque and worshippers”.

Thursday’s meeting showed that occupied Jerusalem and its shrines represent a collective constant above politics, Safadi said, stressing the intense efforts that were put in during the last days. The foreign minister noted that the meeting called for restoring the situation to what it was before 2000: Closing the Moroccan Gate and denying non-Muslims access to Al Aqsa Mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He also criticised the absence of outlooks towards a fair and comprehensive peace, which is based on ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also highlighted the Kingdom's unceasing action to ensure respecting Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif's historical and legal status quo, noting that coordination with Secretary General of the Arab League, the committee members and other Arab countries is ongoing to serve this issue.

“The upcoming 10 days are critical, we wish that non-Muslims will be not allowed to Al Aqsa Mosque, a step on the right track towards respecting the legal and historical status quo along the year,” added Safadi.

Maliki expressed thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts and stances in support of the Palestine cause, Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, stressing that the Hashemite Custodianship has safeguarded Al Aqsa for several years alongside highlighting that Jordanian-Palestinian coordination is at the highest level.