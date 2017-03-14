You are here
Aqaba suspect killed in shootout with police
By JT - Mar 14,2017 - Last updated at Mar 14,2017
AMMAN — A security taskforce killed a wanted man, who reportedly opened fire at the agents while trying to arrest him.
The suspect was with another wanted man and both opened heavy fire as the taskforce approached them, the Public Security Department said on Tuesday. Both men were classified as "extremely dangerous", wanted for crimes related to drug dealing, robbery and possession of firearms.
Police said the agents detected the suspects, who declined to turn themselves in and opened fire at the police vehicle. The agents “applied the rules of engagement” and returned the fire, injuring one of the suspects, who later died at the hospital.
The other man is still at large and a hunt is under way.
