You are here
Anti-narcotics agent shot dead during hunt for suspect
By JT - Jan 23,2017 - Last updated at Jan 23,2017
AMMAN — An anti-narcotics agent died on Monday during a raid in Zarqa to arrest a "dangerous" suspect, the Public Security Department has announced.
In a statement, the police’s media directorate identified the fallen officer as Seargent Mohammad Salameh Saqarat from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), who succumbed to his wounds later in the day.
The suspect was hiding in a public garden in Zawahreh neighbourhood in Zarqa, which lies 22km east of Amman.
When the AND agents arrived at the place to arrest him, the suspect initiated a shoot out, killing the officer and fleeing to an unknown place, the police said.
The suspect was still at large when this story went to print, and the police has launched a hunt for him.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) agents have arrested six suspected drug dealers in Zarqa and Ramtha, a Public Security Department (P
AMMAN — Anti-narcotics police have arrested 33 suspects in relation to 14 drug dealing cases over the last week, the Public Security Departm
Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) agents have arrested 15 drug dealers during a week-long campaign in Zarqa, an official source said Sunday.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 23, 2017
Jan 23, 2017
Jan 22, 2017
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment