Amman to host regional packaging technology workshop

AMMAN — Amman will host a regional packaging technology training workshop from March 3-7, organised and hosted by the Jordan National Packaging Centre (JoPack).

The workshop, in cooperation with the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), aims at strengthening and developing the packaging industry in the region.

A statement sent to The Jordan Times said that 20 packaging professionals from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman and Palestine will take part in the 5-day workshop.

It is part of a joint capacity-building programme to enhance innovation and technology transfer in the industrial and packaging sectors, the statement said.

Developed and operated by the WPO, the programme covers a variety of topics and current issues in the industry.

It addresses the functions of packaging, packaging materials and machinery, labelling and intelligent packaging to overcome global industry challenges and using the latest technologies.

The programme also aims to support knowledge transfer, foster packaging innovation and enhance synergies and collaboration among countries of the region, according to the statement.

UNIDO implements a number of interventions under its “Enhancement of regional trade capacities in food through harmonized regional conformity Assessment and food safety systems” – SAFE project.

Those interventions build on UNIDO’s track record in packaging and are implemented in close partnership with the WPO.

This training is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 9, which is an integral part of the sustainable development goals agenda 2030 that Jordan, among many other countries, has committed itself to achieve by the year 2030.

UNIDO and WPO concluded a memorandum of understanding in November 2017 to provide tailored packaging interventions in three main strategic areas of cooperation: development and implementation of specialised training and capacity-building programmes on packaging; setting-up national packaging centres; and promotion and organisation of student and industry packaging competitions.