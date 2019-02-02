You are here
Amman to host another Yemen meeting
By JT - Feb 02,2019 - Last updated at Feb 02,2019
AMMAN — Jordan has agreed to host a meeting in the Kingdom next week between the representatives of the Yemeni government and the Ansar Allah movement to discuss progress in a prisoner swap deal, an official announced on Saturday.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sufian Al Qudah said the request was made by the Amman-based Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Yemen.
In a press statement, Qudah said that Jordan's approval for holding the meeting in Amman comes in line with its policy supporting efforts to end the Yemeni crisis.
This is the second meeting Jordan agrees to host for Yemen rivals. The first took place last month to discuss a deal involving 15,000 prisoners.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Opinion
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Feb 02, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment