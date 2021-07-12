AmCham-Jordan, Grind Amman sign agreement to expand Jordan-US business ties

AMMAN — The American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan) and Start-up Grind Amman, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to carry out initiatives to expand Jordan-US business ties in the start-up, innovation, and entrepreneurship sector.

Start-up Grind Amman is affiliated with the US Start-up Grind based in California. Grind is considered to be the world’s largest community, bringing together start-ups, founders, innovators, and creators to actively educate, inspire and connect more than 1.5 million entrepreneurs in over 500 countries, according to an AmCham-Jordan statement.

AmCham-Jordan, affiliated with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, works towards economic development through the promotion of US-Jordan trade and investment, policy advocacy, human resources development and business community outreach, the statement said.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate to leverage the high potential opportunities resulting from the Jordan-US FTA in supporting the entrepreneurship sector to grow its business in both countries. Furthermore, AmCham-Jordan and Start-up Grind will give the entrepreneur community access to diverse networking sessions involving people from different countries, and in particular, to connect Jordanian and US entrepreneurs to exchange information, knowledge and technical advice.

AmCham-Jordan CEO Rose Alissi said: “As part of AmCham-Jordan’s ongoing efforts towards building bridges between Jordan and Silicon Valley, started five years ago, we will continue to offer the Jordanian startups the opportunity to have access to the US market, finance, capacity building and knowledge transfer from experts in the US ecosystem.”

During the virtual signing ceremony, Mohammed Salah, Jordan’s country manager at Startup Grind commented: “We are super excited to team up with AmCham-Jordan to grow the engagement between both the US and Jordan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem; our partnership will give startups in Jordan access to investment and mentorship opportunities, in addition to open the door for startups to expand operations to the US.”