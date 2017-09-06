All set for governorate councils’ debut meeting — minister

AMMAN — Interior Minister Ghaleb Zu'bi said that the ministry has completed the provision of all the necessary technical and administrative requirements for the debut meetings of the newly elected governorate councils, slated for Sunday in all governorates.

Zu'bi previously directed governors to summon the governorate councils to convene on September 10, at 10am for their first meeting, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The meeting is stipulated in Article 33 of the 2015 Decentralisation Law.

The minister stressed then the importance of the meeting as a “milestone in the history of the Jordanian state to enhance local governance”.

The first meeting of the governorate councils, according to the Decentralisation Law, includes the election of the president of the council, a deputy and an assistant to the president, in addition to forming committees of the council. Subsequent meetings will be held to discuss the projects for each governorate.