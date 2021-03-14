You are here

Home » Local » All Salt hospital victims were COVID patients — health ministry

All Salt hospital victims were COVID patients — health ministry

By JT - Mar 14,2021 - Last updated at Mar 14,2021

AMMAN — Head of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Health Ministry Adnan Abbas said that “lack of oxygen” caused the deaths at the New Salt Public Hospital. 

Abbas told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the seven people who died in the medical tragedy were COVID-19 patients and all were above 40 years old, noting that the bodies of the seven deceased in the New Salt Hospital were handed over to their families.

 

up
10 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.