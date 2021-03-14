You are here
All Salt hospital victims were COVID patients — health ministry
By JT - Mar 14,2021 - Last updated at Mar 14,2021
AMMAN — Head of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Health Ministry Adnan Abbas said that “lack of oxygen” caused the deaths at the New Salt Public Hospital.
Abbas told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the seven people who died in the medical tragedy were COVID-19 patients and all were above 40 years old, noting that the bodies of the seven deceased in the New Salt Hospital were handed over to their families.
