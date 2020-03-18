All governorates to close entry, exit points on Thursday

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Wednesday announced that the entry and exit points of Amman and all governorates of the Kingdom will be closed with movement between governorates prohibited beginning at 7am on Thursday until further notice.

Under the decision, there will be limited movement within all governorates, except for emergencies.

Persons authorised by the concerned authorities related to the armed forces and security entities will be exempt from the decision depending on the nature of their work, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army is calling on citizens to abide by all instructions issued by the armed forces at all times.