All banks to remain open for salary disbursal on Wednesday, Thursday before two-week closure — CBJ

AMMAN — The Central Bank of Jordan announced on Tuesday that it will allow banks to remain open on Wednesday and Thursday exclusively for the purpose of delivering salaries to citizens and disbursing temporary unemployment allowances and maternity allowances for clients who do not have ATM cards.

The CBJ will allow banks to identify the branches that will offer this service across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

However, banks will be closed for other types of services between Wednesday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 31, according to the government’s decision to suspend work in the public and private sectors for two weeks, according to the CBJ.

Also on Tuesday, Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ announced that the Ministry of Finance will disburse March salaries to the public sector, security institutions and the armed forces on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a ministry statement, Al-Ississ said that the decision is in line with the government's plan to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and suspend work in the public sector and government institutions, Petra reported.