Al Rai printing press case ‘involves graft’, in court — JPF source

AMMAN — An official source in the Jordan Press Foundation (JPF) (Al Rai) has said that a legal dispute over financial claims related to its printing press project is not over yet, awaiting a court ruling over a corruption lawsuit involving the contractor.

The source was responding to an announcement for the sale of the JPF’s building at an auction run in local newspapers a day earlier.

He stated that the issue is originally a dispute between the contractor and the foundation on the value of the financial claims pertaining to the project, which, he said," involved graft suspicions” and a criminal case is currently being seen by a court.

"A criminal suit has been filed and brought before the attorney general, as there is a graft suspicion in Al Rai's printing press compound" project, located on the Airport Road near Madaba.

"The board of directors of the JPF is awaiting the final ruling in the case currently being seen by a court to take the necessary action afterwards," the source stressed.

Elaborating, the JPF official said the tender was awarded to the contractor at a value of JD10.8 million, adding that "violations were committed" and, consequently, the foundation incurred an additional amount of JD3 million and the contractor was paid a total of JD13.4 million, an increase of 24 per cent from the tender's original value.

He stressed that the JPF will protect its offices, which, he stressed, are part of its “deep-rooted” identity.

The JPF issues Al Rai Arabic daily, since 1971, and The Jordan Times, since 1975. Its printing press, Al Rai Studies Centre and Al Rai for Media Training are the other components.