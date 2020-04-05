Al Bashir Hospital’s new emergency ward to start receiving patients in few weeks

AMMAN – The new emergency ward at Al Bashir Hospital will start receiving patients in a few weeks, as its expansion has been completed, and a tender has been floated to furnish the ward by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Falah Omoush and Health Minister Saad Jaber visited on Sunday the new ward, according to Petra.

During the visit, Omoush said that the new ward extends over a 21,000-square-metre area and fits 150 beds, including surgery rooms and an intensive care unit, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices.

The minister said the expansion came after recurrent visits by His Majesty King Abdullah to the hospital and issuing Royal directives to expand the hospital in order to enhance its efficiency and infrastructure, and address the crowdedness in the main hospital building, Petra reported.

For his part, Jaber said the project was carried out to advance the ambulance services at the hospital under the government’s comprehensive plan to improve emergency wards and expedite the process of receiving patients and diagnosing them.

Jaber said Al Bashir Hospital is “the largest hospital affiliated with the Health Ministry” in term of the number of beds, the medical, nursing, technical and management staff and the number of patients, which reaches over 600,000 patients annually.

The development and maintenance work at the hospital were conducted in three phases, the first of which began in 2002, Jaber said, noting that construction is ongoing at an overall cost of around JD74 million.

He added that the latest expansion project began in July of 2018.