Al Amal Care Centre for Multiple Disabilities inaugurated

AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development, the European Union (EU) and UNOPS marked the opening of Al Amal Care Centre for Multiple Disabilities.

The centre was rehabilitated under the “Modernisation of the Social Protection Physical Environment” project, which is funded by the EU and implemented by UNOPS, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development.

The project aims at stabilising Jordan’s macro-economic situation and enhancing Jordan’s social and economic development in line with Jordan Vision 2025, in addition to enhancing Jordan’s resilience to deal with the impact of the Syrian crisis and regional instability, according to an UNOPS statement.

The project will contribute to support social sector reforms and the development of an equitable and inclusive society in Jordan through the improvement and modernisation of the quality and performance of the social protection system, read the statement.

So far, 42 centres were rehabilitated in the north, centre, and south of Jordan and by the year 2022, up to 100 social care centres more will be rehabilitated to ensure the centres’ accessibility, energy and water efficiency.

Minister of Social Development Ayman Mufleh said that “the rehabilitation of the Al Amal Centre for Multiple Disabilities is part of the project to promote social integration, which will work on the rehabilitation and maintenance of 100 social care centres affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development to improve safety and protection and facilitate access for people with disabilities”.

He noted that the total cost of the entire modernisation of the rehabilitation and maintenance project for the centres amounts to $5 million.

Ambassador of European Union to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou said: “The rehabilitation of the Al Amal Centre for Multiple Disabilities, which we are marking today, is another example of the close cooperation and partnership of the European Union with the Ministry of Social development in the efforts to ensure the full and equal participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life in Jordan. It is also a signal of our continuous commitment to ensure human dignity to the most vulnerable groups in society”.

“The education and accommodation services provided by the Al Amal Care Centre for Multiple Disabilities represent an opportunity for children with disabilities to attain essential skills and enable them to have a better life,” said UNOPS Regional Director for the Middle East Bana Kaloti.

In 2021, UNOPS will commence the activities for the development of a monitoring- and evaluation-based Management Information System, which will strengthen the ministry’s capabilities to monitor the services extended to the beneficiaries and enhance the management of the service quality, according to the statement.