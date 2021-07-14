Agreements signed to implement ‘green entrepreneurship’ programme

Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh attends a signing ceremony of agreements between the Business Development Centre and civil society organisations (Photo courtesy of BDC)

AMMAN — The Business Development Centre (BDC) and civil society organisations have signed agreements to implement the “Green Entrepreneurship in Jordan” programme to help stimulate green entrepreneurship and create self-employment opportunities, according to a BDC statement.

Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh attended the signing ceremony.

The programme, which provides training opportunities for 120 entrepreneurs in the field of green entrepreneurship, is part of the SwitchMed Mediterranean Basin Initiative, the statement said. The programme is funded by the European Commission, the Regional Activity Centre for Sustainable Production and Consumption (SCP/RAC) and the European Union.

This programme aligns with the Ministry of Environment and the World Institute for Green Growth’s national implementation plan for green growth for 2021 to 2025, the BDC said in the statement.

The ministry’s plan seeks to support the national economy and develop sectors that are able to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and other climate change-related phenomena.

The plan works towards an environmentally sustainable, or “green” economy, which will help achieve sustainable economic development and reduce poverty and unemployment.

The training programme targets young people between the ages of 18 and 40 who have ideas or pioneering projects that provide eco-friendly services or goods.

The programme teaches practical skills on how to create and develop eco-friendly services and products through an online platform. The ministry will select individuals from various governorates to be trained by coaches and experts in the field of green leadership.

The BDC also provides follow-up mentoring services, enterprise incubators, and many opportunities for participants to engage with like-minded, green businesses.

Individuals can apply for the programme by filling out an online application on the SwitchMed’s Mediterranean Basin Initiative’s website.

Masarweh, emphasised that to achieve sustainable development, the economic, social and environmental aspects of society must be integrated in a “harmonious manner”. This comprehensive integration will achieve social welfare, while preserving the environment for future generations, the minister added.

Masarweh stated that the Ministry of the Environment’s strategic plans is in response to the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to achieve sustainable development. Today, according to Masarwaeh, the ministry provides support to all institutions that promote green economies.

Nayef Stetit, BDC CEO, expressed his pride in the public and private sector partnership that aims to implement this strategic plan to stimulate the investment environment and the green economy. Stetit added that this will contribute to alleviating Jordan’s economic challenges, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BDC is a Jordanian non-profit organisation founded in 2004 that aims to advance economic progress through the implementation of programmes aimed at supporting small companies, entrepreneurs, businesswomen and youth from all over the Kingdom, according to the statement.